Music Executive Andrew Harrell has Died at Age 59

We are sad to report that Andrew Harrell, the Music Executive Who Discovered Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, Mary J Blige, and more, has Died at age 59.

Andre Harrell was the founder of the record label, Uptown Records. Harrell also served as president/CEO of Motown Records.

Harrell was known for being the visionary behind Uptown Records, a music company that spawned breakout 90’s hip hop and R&B acts like Jodeci, Al B Sure, Soul 4 Real, Mary J. Blige, Christopher Williams, and more.

We extend our deepest condolences to this friends and family.

May he rest in peace.