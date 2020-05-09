Music Executive Andrew Harrell has Died at Age 59

We are sad to report that Andrew Harrell, the Music Executive Who Discovered Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs,  Mary J Blige, and more, has Died at age 59. 

Andre Harrell was the founder of the record label, Uptown Records. Harrell also served as president/CEO of Motown Records.

Harrell was known for being the visionary behind Uptown Records, a music company that spawned breakout 90’s hip hop and R&B acts like Jodeci, Al B Sure, Soul 4 Real, Mary J. Blige, Christopher Williams, and more.

We extend our deepest condolences to this friends and family.

May he rest in peace.

11 January 2018 – Hollywood, California – Andre Harrell, Mary J. Blige, Sean Combs. Mary J. Blige Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame . Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like