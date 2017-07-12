Why Moving Away From Cigarettes Is The Best Fashion Choice You Can Make

People choose to smoke for all sorts of reasons. Some like the nicotine hit that smoking gives, whilst others smoke simply because they think it’s cool and stylish. Smoking is often seen as being a rebellious and anti-establishment activity, and many smokers find that image attractive. Yet, the damage that smoking does to a person’s physical appearance is far from attractive. We’re all aware of the harm that smoking can do to our lungs and other parts of our bodies, but we tend to ignore the damage done to our appearance through long-term smoking.

Most people are aware that smoking involves breathing in a veritable array of harmful chemicals, which can cause health problems throughout the body. When it comes to your skin, breathing in carbon monoxide from cigarettes reduces the levels of oxygen circulating through your bloodstream, which in turn impacts on the skin’s ability to regenerate and repair itself.

Since the skin does not receive sufficient oxygen to function effectively, it tends to lose colour and radiance. As the skin’s ability to regenerate is impaired, more wrinkles appear, and ageing is accelerated. This lack of oxygen means that the skin cannot repair itself as quickly as for a non-smoker, and it becomes increasingly drawn, tired-looking and sallow.

However, more and more people have found that vaping gives them all of the things they enjoy about smoking, without the harmful effects that cigarettes bring. Vaping involves the use of an e-cigarette, which heats up flavoured e-liquids, to provide the same nicotine sensation, but without the tar and harmful chemicals that are present in regular cigarettes.

E-liquids do contain some additives, but these are relatively harmless, when compared with cigarettes. In fact, research carried out by Public Health England (PHE) suggests that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking regular cigarettes, and the NHS has publicly endorsed it as a proven method of giving up smoking. Making the switch from tobacco smoking to using e-liquids is a smart move, and you are likely to see significant health improvements by doing so, and not just in terms of the condition of your skin.

Your skin’s health should show signs of recovery after just a short amount of time, once you switch from cigarettes to vaping. Of course, the longer you’ve smoked, the more damage will have been sustained, so noticeable improvements could take longer if you were a heavy or long-term smoker. The skin’s ability to regenerate itself is quite remarkable, so with patience, even the most damaged skin should eventually look visibly better after quitting smoking.

Now that vaping has moved from the sidelines to the mainstream, it’s the perfect time to ditch those conventional cigarettes and switch to e-cigarettes. Your face and skin will look much healthier, and you’ll feel better throughout your body. The longer you leave it before trying to quit, the more harm you are doing to your body, and the less chance your body has of recovering. E-cigarettes could very well be the answer, to help you quit smoking once and for all.