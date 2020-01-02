Movie Night: Kevin Hart’s Don’t F**ck This Up Africa Striped Drawstring Hoodie Sweatshirt

Many of you contacted us via DM asking about the make of the Africa hoodie, Kevin Hart wore in his “Don’t F**ck this Up” documentary.

We contacted his stylist Ashley North, who we interviewed below:

She revealed that Kevin got his hoodie at the NBA store. His hoodie was created in collaboration between @NBPA x @WeAreVicta.

The capsule came out in August 2018, so it appears to be largely sold out. Find similar items at SheshaLifestyle.com.

I was sick on New Year’s Eve (and day, ugh!), so spent my NYE watching the documentary. It was certainly interesting. Kevin Hart is an inspirational man.

Did you watch the documentary? What did you think?