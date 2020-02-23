Movie Night: Channel your Super Fashion Power, Shop Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Newest “Storm,” “Black Panther” Tees and other Great Items Now

Happy Style Saturday Fashion Heroes! If you could have a superpower, what would it be? Storm is a favorite of many among action heroes and a significant part of the power team of The Marvel (now part of Disney) franchise of superheroes called The X-Men.

Photo cred/Wallup.net

Their mission is to “fight for peace and equality between normal humans and mutants in a world where anti-mutant bigotry is fierce and widespread.” Featured in the legendary comic books by writer Stan Lee, her character was created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum. Storm has the amazing power to control the weather, creating tornados, thunderstorms and ice with the power of her mind and psionic abilities. Storm also has limited immunity to extreme heat and cold.

Photo cred/ Cinemablend.com

Photo cred/ wegotthiscovered.com

“Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, is the descendant of an ancient line of African priestesses, all of whom have white hair, blue eyes, and the potential to wield magic. Considered to be one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, she was born Ororo Munroe, her mother, N’Daré, was the princess of a tribe in Kenya, who married the American photojournalist, David Munroe, and moved with him to Manhattan, where Ororo was born.”

Photo cred/ thedailybeast

Storm’s moved to Cairo, Egypt with her parents, but they were tragically killed in a house fire. Homeless and orphaned, Ororo was rescued by a street gang and trained by the leader Achmed El Gibár to be a professional pick pocket & thief.

While trying to pick pocket an American tourist, Storm was destined to become part of the legendary X-Men team, (she chosen by her “victim,” he fatefully happened to be the leader of most of the civil mutants, Professor Xavier.) She also married T’Challa aka Black Panther and even saved his life at one point, they also had children. The rest is superhero history.

Black Panther & Storm/ Pinterest

Notable awards winning celebrities such as Alexandra Shipp, and Halle Berry contribute a major part of their success from carrying the title as Storm in the highly popular box office hits of the X-Men movies. The fantastic character’s appeal goes beyond her super power.

Halle Berry/ comicbook.com

Photo cred/ getwallpaper.com

Sporting an all black leather jumpsuit, matching leather gloves and stand out, razor cut whitish hair, and glowing eyes when using her mutant abilities, Storm captivates her adoring fans much more. Her style is the inspiration for endless Halloween costumes and dress down vibes for women, including black leather coats, boots and jeans to mimic the character’s signature trendy, alpha female mood and sophisticated yet edgy vibe.

Halle Berry/ Pinterest

Who is your favorite among action heroes? Fashion Bomb Daily Shop brings out your fashionable super abilities by offering some of the best clothing and accessories at your finger tips, including tee shirts featuring the popular movie character Black Panther. Our superbly stylish online shop just introduced our newest tee-shirt available featuring the ever popular superhuman character Storm. Channel your inner super power with style and shop now on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Photo/ Fashion Bomb Daily Shop