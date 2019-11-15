Most Fashionable Movies Ever: “Clueless,” “Boomerang,” & Check Out Others Included in our Fashion Bomb Daily’s Editors Picks!

Whew, it’s almost time for a New Year! Only a few months away from 2020! Can you believe it Fashion Bombers and Bombshells!? We at Fashion Bomb Daily are taking this time to give you the best recap of fashion in the most popular categories according to what was trending throughout the year! We gave you our nominees for most fashionable couples, our next cool category includes the most stylish movies ever!

Without further ado: please find our most fashionable movies ever list below!

In no particular order:

Clueless

The fashion & style in the unforgettable movie Clueless was a game changer. Cher & Donnie were a match made in style heaven!

Cher a match maker herself, lead an iconic role in the movie full of epic ’90s fashions, like plaid skirt suits, knee-high socks, and babydoll dresses.

Teen movies & high school dress codes were never the same, adopting the upscale, and what we now call “bad and boujee” swag as a must in many teenybopper character roles good and bad, and even crossing social status.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada’s take on the fashion industry was not only eye opening, but also had women young & old wanting to update at least one piece in their wardrobe in honor of this classic & bold comedy/ drama on work, life, love and passion for fashion.

The wardrobe budget for this movie was one of the highest in movie history ($1 million.) It also dealt with the undeniable necessity of balance & the simple things, taking the love of style to another level. Andy’s style makeover in all Chanel was another iconic style movie moment.

3. Sex and the City Movie

The Divas of Sex and the City explored fashion sense from various grown gal perspectives with much accuracy from within the last decade in the city of style aka New York, with an entire movie and it worked like a charm.

This spin off from the amazingly popular show took theaters by storm. We can never get enough of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda, and our love for Manolo Blahnik heels.

4. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Not many movies cannot compare with the level of legendary style in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Debuting in 1961, this is one of the most well known old Hollywood movies for fashion. Breakfast at Tiffany’s stars a fashion icon herself, Audrey Hepburn.

“The unforgettable costume designs by Givenchy, Hepburn’s real-life BFF, have become the protype of little black dresses worldwide and no doubt endless Halloween costumes.” Need we say more?

5. Mahagony

Queen Diana Ross took her talents to the big screen along with her fashion sense and with the help of genius (her previous beau) Barry Gordy. The creation was priceless and the end result, the movie Mahogany during the 70’s, changed the fashion game, it exploded after the film debuted.

Fitted maxi dresses, afro-centric headpieces, hats, big hair, shades, colorful gowns & much more took African American style and women more so to the forefront of fashion.

6. Oceans 8

Each character in this bad ass chick movie had their own signature & significant style. The costume designer wanted to represent each woman intensely through their wardrobe.

It definitely screams “year of the woman.” If you want a glimpse of today’s modern boss chick, from all backgrounds & cultures & the future being female, watch this movie.

7. Pretty Woman

A movie with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, how much more fashionable can you get? This new age Cinderella tale, was witty and charming just like the style choices.

The best part of the film is watching Julia’s fashion transformations. Every girl loves a great style & image makeover every once in a while. And the fellas like Richard, love the outcome too, which made this movie a classic to watch over and over.

8. Boomerang

This unforgettable golden area of the 90’s movie introduced the world into a glimpse of real life upscale, professional African American attire.

The business suits, dresses and amazing hair, including Halle’s signature hair cut and fashionably well groomed motivated team of testy individuals, kept you laughing and at the same time seriously captivated.

Legendary Grace Jones, iconic style queen Ertha Kitt, even John Witherspoon took to the screen with unforgettable fashion scenes as well. Women wanted to dress like Robin & Halle. Men wanted their suit game to match Eddie.

9. Shaft

The 70’s took a progressive but odd turn for African Americans and our nation as a whole with the Civil Rights movement making great strides, however the death of MLK still lingered. We expressed ourselves and our emotions through the arts, a new era of fashion, music, style and culture emerged.

Movies like Foxy Brown & Shaft expressed the change incorporating black leather and Afros, and the signature styles of the Black Panthers. Platforms and widelegs, colorful jumpsuits also came into style as part of the cultural freedom. Richard Roundtree became a movie stylish “superhero” in his own right, making the movie Shaft & it’s fashion sense & usage of brown & black hues and clean cut yet edgy style unmatched and unforgettable.

10. The Way We Were

Some movies capture a time in history with it all. The music, the culture, the style & fashion. The Way We Were is one of those movies. Robert Redford & Barabra Streisand are A list actors not only in their craft, but style icons as well. They made way for other stylish on screen couples like Richard & Julia, Brad & Angelina.

Debuting in 1973, the movie immpecably tells a love story, with the costume design to match. Baby Boomers still consider this one of their favorite movies of all time. Every style statement in the scenes are undeniable but also intricatly tedious.

Redford’s military uniforms were perfection. Even the color of Barbara Streisand’s long finger nails were (painted red purposely) as a symbol of her revolutionary tendencies. The imagery & classic lines in this all star cast’s wardrobe are still mimicked today and make the magic of movies and the fashion & style so important in culture & lifestyle.

Here’s to even more fashionable moments in 2020 and beyond!

