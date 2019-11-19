The Most Fashionable Kids of 2019: North West, Kulture Cephus, Blue Ivy Carter and More!

It is quite hard to believe the end of the year is approaching already! Being on top of celebrity style, we at Fashion Bomb Daily have been reviewing all of the this year’s bomb fashion moments. To add to our 2019 superlatives, we are highlighting the most fashionable kids of 2019 which have been picked and reviewed by our editors.

Now, let’s get into this year’s most fashionable kids:

In no particular order:

North West

North West has definitely caught our attention with her vibrant street style! She has definitely been taking styling tips from her fashionable parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

North West is not afraid to show off her spirited style. She loves to create her own fashions and incorporate items straight from her mother’s closet to complete her look.

North’s youthful nature is reflected through her style of dress. She likes to go bold or go home!

What a cutie!

2. Taylen Biggs (@taylenbiggs)

Taylen Biggs is a mini fashion influencer who has been seen in viral videos sitting front row at NYFW, capturing the heart of audiences all-around for her adorable looks!

Taylen’s style can best be described as unconventional and outside-the-box as she loves to experiment with daring pieces!

Taylen’s go-to accessory is a vibrantly colored hairstyle which ultimately sets off her fashion-week-ready looks.

3. True Thompson

True Thompson is the adorable daughter to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! At only 1 years old, she is already making a name for herself in the fashion world with her designer looks.

From Burberry to Dolce and Gabbana, True has been spotted in several designer looks paired with that cheeky, irresistible smile of hers!

True has truly given us a year of cuteness overload with her baby chic looks!

4. Kaavia James Wade (@kaaviajames)

Known on Instagram as the #ShadyBaby, Kaavia James brightens our feeds with her famous shady Instagram posts but also her sense of style which she has adopted from her mother and father, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Kaavia’s style can best be described as contemporary and baby trendy!

Her fave accessory happens to be her head wraps which pairs with almost all of her looks!

5. Junie Shumpert (@babyjunie4)

Junie Shumpert is the daughter of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert…can’t you tell? She’s a perfect mixture of both of them. Teyana and Iman love to do it big when it comes to streetwear, and it seems they are rubbing off on Junie!

Junie has definitely been taking notes from her parents but also adding her own personal touch to her looks!

Junie loves to experiment with bold colors and prints and she loves to pair her looks with a good pair of sneakers or boots.

6. Kulture Cephus

Kulture has been coming through dripping with styling by fashionista, rapper, and mommy, Cardi B!

With her favorite toothbrushes as accessories, Kulture has been heating up Instagram with the most adorable toddler fashion!

You rarely catch her without designer as she stays flay in Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, and even Chanel! She’s got fashion taste just like her mama.

7. Aria De Chicchis (@aria_is_chicc)

Cutie Aria is also a young style influencer who has caught our attention through her eccentric NYFW looks and her celebrity recreations.

Aria loves to tackle categories in fashion to execute looks, channeling topics like the Met Gala theme and movies for outfit inspo.

Be on the lookout for more style from Aria, she is definitely one to watch!

8. Blue Ivy Carter

We have literally watched Blue grow into quite a fashionable young lady, taking after her mother in style and appearance!

Blue always gives off voguish vibes as she is typically draped in the best-of-the-best when she is spotted out which is usually for special occasions.

Even on her chill days, Blue’s casual looks still break the internet!

9. Laiyah Brown (@laiyahbrown)

Laiyah Brown has definitely been taking a few styling notes from momma, Monica Denise!

Laiyah has been on our style radar as she’s been steadily molding her fearless style!

She gets it from her mama! Like Monica, Laiyah isn’t afraid to take fashion risks and shake up her looks.

10. Jonas (@mrjonasjackson) and Johan (@iamprincejoso) Jackson

It is no doubt that the Jackson brothers have been heavily swayed by their parents, Emily B and Fabolous, and their evident streetwear influence.

Much like Fab, Jonas and Johan keep their sneaker game and apparel up to par with the hottest streetwear brands like Billionaire Boys Club and Supreme.

While they typically complement each other’s fly, the brothers know how to stand alone as well when it comes to fashion, each possessing their own individual flare in street style.

We can’t get over all this cuteness! They are all winners in our book!

