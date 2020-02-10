Most Commonly Sought After Cosmetic Procedures in 2020

IMAGE SOURCE: https://unsplash.com/photos/sLGYaQ_stMM

The beauty industry is definitely enjoying a boom and we have rapid advancements in technology to thank for that. More than ever before, the whole beauty industry is enjoying a lot of attention with everyone wanting to look their best. Beyond applying creams and facials, people can easily undergo cosmetic procedures without fear. Back in the day, cosmetic procedures were not common because of the possible things that could go wrong. Today, because of advancements in technology, cosmetic procedures are no riskier than having a caesarean section.

If you are considering a cosmetic procedure, you might want to get yourself informed about the latest cosmetic procedures in 2020. Knowing what works for you goes a long way. You never can tell, you might just find any of them the perfect one for you. Besides, why spend time and money to do a procedure that is considered old-fashioned? We all want to look trendy and be in vogue and this is why you will find this article helpful.

1. Rejuvenation Biostimulation

This cosmetic procedure is probably the most necessary in this day and age. The reason is simple, because we all need it. Rejuvenation Biostimulation is for everyone who is suffering from the need to stay overly fixated on their laptops, smartphones. This condition is known as “text neck” and it refers to the possible damage anyone could sustain in the neck and shoulder area from looking down on their device for prolonged periods of time. The issue is, every time you look down on your device, you stress your neck and shoulders which causes a sort of damage which gradually degenerates into deep horizontal lines which can be seen across the neck. The easiest way to get rid of these lines is to do a Rejuvenation Biostimulation Procedure.

2. Botox

The procedure involves the use of hyper-diluted calcium hydroxyapatite fillers which are known stimulants for stem cells for regenerating collagen together with specialized energy devices which produced focused ultrasound energy. This helps to erase the lines and restore the neck to its perfect beauty.

Doctors and cosmetologists use Botox in treating different muscular conditions and to remove wrinkles. This is done by suspending the targeted muscles of the patient. Botox is a very effective, powerful and can serve many purposes. Botox is an injectable neuromodulator which helps in preventing wrinkles by suspending or preventing or relaxing the nerve-muscle imbalance. For those who reside in the New Jersey area and would like to give Botox a try, visiting a NJ Medical Spa with trusted cosmetic physicians should be the first thing you do. Instead of trying to get your botox done at some random clinic, where you are unsure of how effective and safe the procedure will be. Botox is as of the time of writing this article still the most widely accepted and used cosmetic treatments and does not involve going through the knife. Botox is reportedly used more than 6 million times per year, but only a few places are really good.

3. Nose Enhancement with Thread Lift

Nose Thread lift, as it is popularly called, is fast gaining attention in 2020 and is definitely one of the most sought after cosmetic procedures among those who want a more natural appearance. If you hate nose fillers related to non-surgical rhinoplasty, then you will find this interesting.

One of the more common Nose Enhancements is the Hiko Nose Thread Lift which uses threads of absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) to bring about a higher nose bridge without necessarily going through the whole surgery. The threads are arranged neatly in marked spots to heighten the nose bridge and give the nose a nice lift.

The PDO material used in the Hiko Nose Thread Lift material is not particularly new, as a matter of fact, it has been in use for over 30 years for different medical purposes, including plastic surgery and gynecology owing to its very high tensile strength, the ability to pass through tissues smoothly and its high pliability.

So if you hate to tamper with your nose in surgery and still want your nose pointed and lifted appropriately, then you might go for the Nose Enhancement with Thread Lift.

3. Natural Look and Customized Treatments

In the past, people wanted a drastic and dramatic change in their looks and so go for more invasive procedures, but the trend is changing these days with more and more people looking for procedures that produce natural-looking results. One of the common natural-looking procedures is fat grafting with facial and body enhancement treatments.

The reason why anyone would go for a Facial Fat Grafting is simply to regain lost volume to the face. With age, facial volumes reduce and shrink naturally. With the use of the patient’s own fat tissues in tiny and measured amounts, excess fat is taken from points where there is excess fat and injected into places where there is shrinking fat volume. This is a win-win because excess fat is lost and the shrinking parts are refilled with fat.

The most popular Fat Grafting on the body is the ADR-C Breast Enhancement procedure which is very common among older women who are looking to add some volume to their chest area while removing excess pockets of fat from other parts of their body like the arm and thighs.

4. The Tone

Not too long ago, many preferred the hourglass body which comprises of the voluptuous breasts, curvaceous hips, and small waistlines. A couple of people still probably do, but over time, the popularity is diminishing. The trend now is shifting towards the toned body.

Most women today do not want heavy bottoms. They complain that it looks like a pear. They will rather have a more proportionate toned body, that that is in the form with their frame and height.

The trend is always changing and as such, what is most sought after cosmetic procedures today may not be in the distant future. However, as it stands today, the above are trending and if you decide to have any of them, you can be sure you are in vogue.