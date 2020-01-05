Moët & Chandon & Designer LaQuan Smith are embracing Inclusivitiy & Philanthropy During Awards Season

Moët & Chandon continues it’s glamorous legacy as the “official Champagne of the annual Golden Globe Awards.” This year the high society brand is collaborating with designer LaQuan Smith to enhance the award ceremony experience and focus on the Golden Globes understanding of awareness for continued inclusivity and philanthropy in the Hollywood community.

The Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight, Sunday, January 5th, 8ET/5PT on NBC. “Moët & Chandon will toast the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards with over 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums and 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial.”

Fashion Bomb Daily’s EIC Claire Sulmers is also proud to be a guest of Moët & Chandon at the 2019 Golden Globes to celebrate these worthy causes as well. Sulmers is a significant African American woman in the online magazine fashion industry, leading her social media counterparts with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers

LaQuan Smith designed a signature cocktail “The Moët Golden Hour” for the esteemed event as a major African American fashion designer for a diverse line up of celebrity clientele, which displays his creativity across cultural lines, making his participation & presence for the Golden Globes a perfect statement geared toward inclusiveness.

Along with the premium drink, Moët & Chandon has an impressive proven track record for philanthropy and in the past “provided over $200,000 to key charities, funds and causes across the country, including: American Red Cross, Time’s Up, Art of Elysium, St. Jude’s, UNICEF, Make a Wish, ACLU, Doctors Without Borders, Operation Smile, Alzheimer’s Foundation, Save the Children, Broadway Cares – Equity Fights AIDS, Autism Speaks, Planned Parenthood, and the Trevor Project.”

Since Moet & Chandon’s terrific partnership with the Golden Globes, More than 150 nominees “have participated over the years, including: George & Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon and many more. Like Moët, LaQuan Smith is passionate about supporting charitable organizations including St. Albans Baptist Church Arts Program and Limitless Lavie that align with his core values including innovation and community engagement.”

Don’t miss the star studded Golden Globe Awards, tonight with LaQuan Smith & EIC Claire Sulmers as Moët & Chandon’s guests and go to Fashion Bomb Daily for constant updates of the best of fashion & style on the awards red carpet.