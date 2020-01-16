Missoni Opens Its Second Boutique in Dubai

Missoni officially opens its second UAE boutique in the Fashion Avenue extension of the Dubai Mall; a top-tier destination offering a five-star experience to the global, luxury fashion consumer. 

The new 146m2  space was conceived through the evolving collaboration between Angela Missoni and Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola; unveiling a revamped design concept that reinterprets the brand’s signature codes in a contemporary, novel, and vibrant way. It is within this luminous and intimate environment that the meticulously-crafted Womenswear, Menswear and Accessories collections take center stage. 

The rose-copper façade becomes a distinguishing characteristic of the space amidst the sleek white and grey-veined marble structure that houses it; beckoning one to enter the boldly colourful, eclectic, and nonchalant world of the Maison. Upon entrance, one is transported into a sensorial play on texture, pattern and colour. 

Guests are greeted by a centrepiece wall that recreates Missoni’s iconic chevron patterns using multicoloured acrylic panels. This motif continues in the chevron parquet flooring, while frosted rose and bronze-tinted glass help delineate the space and serve as tasteful backdrops to the collections showcased throughout on multi-level platforms. Wooden and metallic details further accentuate the space to create a cohesive whole that perfectly balances heritage and modernity, while drawing one further and further into the fantastical realm of Missoni.

