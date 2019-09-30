Missoni Celebrates the Launch of ‘Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion’ Book With Celebrity Guests Like Angela Bassett, Quincy Jones, Macy Gray, Nicole Scherzinger, and More!

On Saturday, the Italian fashion house known as Missoni hosted a celebration for the launch of its book, “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” which takes a trip through Missoni’s rich archives! The event was held in LA at the home of Richard Christiansen who hosted a book signing at his book shop earlier in the evening! In addition to Christiansen, the event was also hosted by Angela and Luca Missoni and musical artist, Quincy Jones.

Angela Missoni and Luca Missoni attend release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” |Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative

Celebrity attendees for the launch party included Angela Bassett, Nicole Scherzinger, Shirley Manson, Evan Ross, Ashley Simpson, Macy Gray, Madeline Brewer, Naz Meknat, and many more!

Jennifer Missoni attends the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” |Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Richard Christiansen, Angela Missoni and Quincy Jones release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” |Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Angela Bassett attends release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” |Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Nicole Scherzinger attends release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Shirley Manson attends release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Madeline Brewer attends release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Naz Meknat at the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Jennifer Missoni and guests at the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” |Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chandelier Creative
Quincy Jones and Nicole Scherzinger at the release of “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion”
