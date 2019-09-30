Missoni Celebrates the Launch of ‘Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion’ Book With Celebrity Guests Like Angela Bassett, Quincy Jones, Macy Gray, Nicole Scherzinger, and More!

On Saturday, the Italian fashion house known as Missoni hosted a celebration for the launch of its book, “Missoni: The Great Italian Fashion” which takes a trip through Missoni’s rich archives! The event was held in LA at the home of Richard Christiansen who hosted a book signing at his book shop earlier in the evening! In addition to Christiansen, the event was also hosted by Angela and Luca Missoni and musical artist, Quincy Jones.
Celebrity attendees for the launch party included Angela Bassett, Nicole Scherzinger, Shirley Manson, Evan Ross, Ashley Simpson, Macy Gray, Madeline Brewer, Naz Meknat, and many more!