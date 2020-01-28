Ming Lee Celebrates Her Birthday In Los Angeles Wearing an I am Gia Pink and Purple Denim Acid Wash Outfit

Ming Lee Simmons celebrated her 20th birthday at Catch LA recently and she served us with a look that brought us back to the early 2000’s!
Looking like a version of her mother, young Ming Lee showed us how to “make the streets your runway.” She hit the sidewalk wearing a pink and purple denim ensemble by I am Gia , including a $110 Jacket , a $50 top, and $85 pants.
Her pants feature a high waist with boot cut pants legs. Underneath her jacket, she wore a matching pink and purple acid wash halter top, also by I Am Gia.
Her shoes are embellished with Amina Muaddi’s signature medallion. They are transparent with a pointed toe, which added to the early 2000’s feel.
What do you think about this look?
If you love, get her look here, and her shoes here.
Images: @ShopByNyp