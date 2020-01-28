Ming Lee Celebrates Her Birthday In Los Angeles Wearing an I am Gia Pink and Purple Denim Acid Wash Outfit

Ming Lee Simmons celebrated her 20th birthday at Catch LA recently and she served us with a look that brought us back to the early 2000’s!

Looking like a version of her mother, young Ming Lee showed us how to “make the streets your runway.” She hit the sidewalk wearing a pink and purple denim ensemble by I am Gia , including a $110 Jacket , a $50 top, and $85 pants.

Ming Lee’s photo taken by: ShotbyNYP

Her pants feature a high waist with boot cut pants legs. Underneath her jacket, she wore a matching pink and purple acid wash halter top, also by I Am Gia.

Her shoes are embellished with Amina Muaddi’s signature medallion. They are transparent with a pointed toe, which added to the early 2000’s feel.

Shoes by Amina Muaddi

What do you think about this look?

If you love, get her look here, and her shoes here.

Images: @ShopByNyp