Millinery Mania: Hats Are Back!

The couture statement hat is not for the fashion faint of heart. In fashion’s current landscape, Great Britain’s royal family resonates with millennials more than ever. However, a statement hat isn’t necessarily reserved for aristocracy or high rollers at the Kentucky derby, it can be the “cherry on top” for the everyday woman’s ensemble as well.

There are a myriad of styles to choose from such as the beekeeper, which is a veiled sculptural hat used to serve high fashion or the rancher hat, which could be used to add some Americana glam to an autumnal ensemble. Rapper, Meghan Thee Stallion, has been seen donning the rancher hat on several occasions and it will make a great add on piece during the coming Hot Girl Fall, as she playfully calls it.

The common thread used to pull together a look with a voluminous head piece is to try to keep the lines of the silhouette narrow and clean to avoid appearing to costume-like. Do try to pair your chapeau with garments that are made of lustrous fabrics like silk taffeta, which evokes romance and femininity. This trend has been coming down the couture runways in a more wearable way than previously shown, for example the S/S 2018 Valentino haute couture show, in which the models sported there hats over beautiful shot operatic shapes.

This past NYFW saw a select few celebrities partaking in this trend. Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco’s looks were spot on. Dascha was seen at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party then again, in a trench coat inspired off-the shoulder number and grandiose ostrich feathered hat that turned many heads.

As fall and winter kicks into full swing, don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve or in this case, your head. Have a look at more of our favorite celebrities whom we recently spotted slaying in a statement hat.