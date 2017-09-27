Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week Trend: Snakeskin

Few things scream luxury more than exotic skins. Snakeskin walked all up and down the Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week runways—oozing with glamour and not-so-subtlety hinting “This is expensive”:

Boldness was on the Bottega Veneta agenda, with pencil skirts, shoulder bags, and shift dresses crafted from snakeskin in hues of lime and pink.

Bags, slip-on kicks, and classic, button-front shirts provided the perfect canvas for Tod’s to experiment with the skin.

Bella Hadid slithered down the Ferragamo catwalk in a full-on snakeskin dress. There were even belts crafted out of the luxurious texture—as on-trend as the house as perhaps ever been.

Fendi showed a snakeskin, cold shoulder belted design on Adwoa Aboah that could also easily double as a dress.

Thoughts on exotic skins for Spring?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week Trend: Pencil Skirts Galore Rock It Or Knock It? Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week’s Sock Trend Beauty Bomb: Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2017 Modern Take on the Classic Ponytail, Styled by Anthony Turner Show Review: Sportmax Fall 2017 Show Review: Dior Spring 2018

  • Instagram

    • Shares