Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week Trend: Pencil Skirts Galore

Confession: I love a good pencil skirt. As a woman with serious curves, few silhouettes hug them better, you know? The iconic piece is becoming one of the biggest Spring 2018 trends in Milan right now.

This season’s it model, Laiqah Omar, slipped into one on the Prada runway—chicly accented with a classic collared shirt, one-shoulder embroidered top, and tassel-detailed kitten heeled loafers. And at Fendi, the variations ranged from leather to stripes to a sheer logo design.

Max Mara showed the piece in black, lavender, and floral—classic enough to wear for both work & play, though the sheer, printed looks definitely leaned more toward a Summer night out.

Are you indulging in any new pencil skirts this season?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

