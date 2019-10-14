MickeyBooom Says: Fashion meets Politics; 5 fall trends Influenced by Current Events

The old adage, “art imitates life” has always rang true, especially in the looping continuum through which fashion revolves. Each trend, print, silhouette, and texture of the garment being a reimagined version of it’s predecessor as time goes by, which will inform five upcoming trends, for both men and women. The way in which many people express themselves through fashion is an indirect reaction of the human experience and/or condition at that moment.

At no time in history has technology allowed people to express their reactions quicker than that of the now formidable beast we call the internet. While scrolling through amongst the inescapable issue of climate change, entertainment industry fodder, and especially Trump’s cringeworthy presidential blunders, there lies an overwhelming need to escape. This ideology has been going on since the dawn of the 20th century, for example, Christian Dior’s 1947 post-WW2 “new look”, which was a departure from the structural silhouettes of the time and a return to floral glamorous femininity (As seen on Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week). The female form was accentuated and the floral prints were bold.

A simple floral gown accessorized delicately will do the trick.

Parisian fashion house Balenciaga to this day sells whimsically done yet politically driven ready-to-wear garments which are basically reworked Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign logos. Though not spoken, this seems like a yearning for a more progressive thinking leader. This trend of campaign attire will rekindle itself as the 2020 presidential election kicks into higher gear.

The decades past offer a clue as to what we can expect in the near future. For example, Hedi Slimane’s collections for Céline are showing a 70’s inspired flared silhouette á la bell bottom trousers, which we are sure to see on the streets this fall. Do pair this trend with platforms to elongate the legs.

Based on the current political climate, youth movements like 80’s graffiti will continue, as seen in Versace’s recent ready-to-wear collections. The graffiti and print trend can be pulled off with gaudy accessories and luxe materials like leather.

The desire for the good times to roll will be evident as more celebratory hats such as berets hit the runways and sidewalks this fall. Rita Ora stood out as the guest of honor at a party during Paris Fashion Week celebrating her collaboration with Escada. Berets are best worn with statement drop earrings and luxurious fabric turtleneck sweaters.

In the midst of uncertainty there is hope and besides, people just want to have fun.