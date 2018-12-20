Michelle Obama Wears Balenciaga Spring 2019 Yellow Dress and Gold Glitter Thigh High Blade Boots for Becoming Talk in Brooklyn with Sarah Jessica Parker

Our forever First Lady is bringing the fashion!
While she skewed somewhat safe during her reign as FLOTUS, wearing J.Crew and Kitten Heels, she slipped on a Balenciaga Runway Spring 2019 look for her latest Becoming talk in Brooklyn with Sarah Jessica Parker:

The piece de resistance? Her $4,000 thigh high glittery gold Balenciaga boots. She. Better. Slay.

I love what Mrs. O is ‘Becoming’ over the course of her book tour. More outspoken, more ‘real,’ and more willing to take some fashion risks that pay off.
Bomb!
Check out her pieces below:


And get her boots at MatchesFashion.com.
What do you think?

*Sarah Jessica Parker wore at Iorane sequined dress for the event.

What say you?

Images: Zimbio, Vogue, Matches Fashion

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

