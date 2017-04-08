Men’s Fashion Flash: Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the Migos Wear Rochambeau, Gucci, and Raf Simons for New Music Video with Sean Paul

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the Migos recently shot a video with Sean Paul, and we’ve got the scoop on the Fashion Credits! Marko the Curator styled the men in pieces by Moncler, Saint Laurent, and more.
Read on for the scoop:
Quavo posted up on a Benz in a a Rochambeau bomber jacket paired with Saint Laurent sneakers and a Gucci belt.
Sean wore a $825 Moncler Trionphe jacket, $89 Ted Baker blue flamingo tee, a vintage Gucci runway necklace, Philipp Plein Python joggers, and $1,075 Giuseppe Zanotti chain embellished sneakers.
As for Takeoff…
He rocked a Raf Simons tee with Saint Laurent jeans and Goyard messenger bag.
Offset is wearing a Cottwieler long sleeve shirt, Ksubi denim and Givenchy sneakers.
