Men’s Fashion Flash: Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the Migos Wear Rochambeau, Gucci, and Raf Simons for New Music Video with Sean Paul

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the Migos recently shot a video with Sean Paul, and we’ve got the scoop on the Fashion Credits! Marko the Curator styled the men in pieces by Moncler, Saint Laurent, and more.
Read on for the scoop:

Quavo posted up on a Benz in a a Rochambeau bomber jacket paired with Saint Laurent sneakers and a Gucci belt.

Sean wore a $825 Moncler Trionphe jacket, $89 Ted Baker blue flamingo tee, a vintage Gucci runway necklace, Philipp Plein Python joggers, and $1,075 Giuseppe Zanotti chain embellished sneakers.




As for Takeoff…

He rocked a Raf Simons tee with Saint Laurent jeans and Goyard messenger bag.


Offset is wearing a Cottwieler long sleeve shirt, Ksubi denim and Givenchy sneakers.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Men’s Fashion Flash: Offset’s GQ Grammys After Party Gucci Birds of Prey Print Silk Twill Shirt and Gucci Aviator Glasses On the Scene: Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards with Gabrielle Union in Prada, Tracee Ellis Ross in Lebronstein, Yara Shahidi in Chanel and more! The Fab List: 15 Times Plus Sized Bombshells Slayed the Red Carpet On the Scene: The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with Zendaya in Daya by Zendaya, Mariah Carey in Adidas, Skai Jackson in The 2nd Skin Co., and More! Snapshot: The Dapper Afrika Experience by Ishmil Waterman for Fashion Bomb Daily

  • Instagram

    • Shares