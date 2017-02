Nick Young posed post game in a $680 Alexander Wang Mixed Check Plaid Hoodie:



The long sleeve, wool Alexander Wang hoodie features a medley of check plaids rendered in different colors and sizes patched together in one coherent design.

This hoodie is giving me 90’s vibes. I can dig it.

If you’re down for the splurge, you can purchase it here for $680.

What do you think? Are you feelin’ Nick’s Alexander Wang hoodie?