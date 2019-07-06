Meg “Thee Stallion” is Tres’ Magnifique in a Black & White Stripped Fashion Nova Short Suit Set in Paris

2019 is an exceptional year for women in so many ways. It is exciting to see the overdo recognition female boss ladies deserve. Hip hop has also birthed some amazing female MC’s that are on the rise this year. Meg “Thee Stallion” is among the list, taking rap by storm with her catchy, brave, bold lyrics and of course stylish looks. Fashion Bomb Daily noticed the Radial Rap Queen in black and white stripped shorts, with a matching chic blazer to compliment her look. Shop the outfit now on http://www.fashionnova.com.
When it comes to fashion you can’t go wrong with black and white. Whether it’s stripes, polka dots or even checkered print, this trend is timeless and classy. It can be worn from the office to a day party with ease. Add black and white to your style staples now. You will be glad you did. Need more style advice? Visit us now for your fashion fix athttp://www.fashionbombdaily.com.