Meet Convos With Claire LA Special Guest: Esthetician and Skincare Expert Rachel Roff

Accredited by Forbes for being one of the ‘Latest Innovators in the Beauty Industry’, and recipient of Essence’s Best in Black Beauty Award, Rachel Roff has the expertise on skincare to assure customer satisfaction like no other. Majority of her customers, including celebrities such as Angela Simmons, Tasha Cobbs, Eva Marcille and Teyana Taylor have raved over her products being nothing short of stellar when it comes to results! As an esthetician, Rachel Roff takes pride in her job of helping others repair their skin and further beautify it, because she once had similar issues. As we know, in the world of beauty, your face can make or break your esteem something serious when you endure acne, and the lasting effects it has on skin.

It wasn’t a coincidence she ventured in the field of beauty as a CEO of her own brand Urban Skincare Rx, including Charlotte Urban Skin, that caters to various skin types. Growing up she suffered from skin conditions and seen the lack thereof in resources to help repair different skin tones, too. So as a result, she garnished a passion over time while rectifying her own skin, to help another find out solutions for those disenfranchised; particularly those of darker skin.

It wasn’t until 2006 did she elevate her passion to a business based in Charlotte, NC. Her Urban Skin Solutions Medspa and Laser Center garnished popularity over time because of the massive success stories from clients that sought her expertise, and services. Her amazing products can be found in Target and Ulta Beauty, so be sure to snag!

In Los Angeles? Be sure to attend Convos With Claire: Los Angeles this Saturday, August 10th from 6-10pm! Get ready for a fun time filled with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, music, and fashion, hosted by Fashion Bomb Daily’s EIC Claire Sulmers. Dress code: Tropical!

Limited space is available! RSVP today at CWCLAX.EVENTBRITE.COM!

