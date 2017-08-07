Man Crush Monday #MCM: Sean “Diddy” Combs

Man Crush Monday #MCM: Sean “Diddy” Combs
Diddy MCM 21

Diddy MCM 1

sean combs puff daddy diddy kilt

Diddy MCM 1

TBT Diddy 34

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show

With decades in the industry, Diddy has long been recognized as an icon for many reasons: success, entrepreneurship, his work ethic, and a singular, untouchable swag. His #CantStopWontStop mantra has landed him at the #1 spot on Forbes Celebrity 100 list. He is the richest man in hip-hop, the most lucrative musician in America, and thus our Man Crush Monday this week!

Sean Combs has had many names during his long career: Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puff, and Diddy. Even with his many monikers, business has always been his middle name, running through his veins since the early ’90s when he formed his own music label Bad Boy Entertainment. The label spawned several successful acts, including 112, Total, Mase, and Faith Evans, but none were as Notorious as that of the late Biggie Smalls. With Bad Boy, the Notorious B.I.G. released chart topping, hip hop history making hits like “One More Chance,” “Juicy,” and “Big Poppa.” His untimely death shattered the industry, and shifted Diddy’s life. But even with the major setback and loss of his best friend, Combs managed to charge through and reemerge stronger.

Endlessly dexterous, Combs diversified his offerings, launching his Sean John clothing line in the Spring of 1999. Since its inception, Sean John has enjoyed tremendous success, at one time amassing $525 million in revenues annually, and leading Combs to receive CFDA Men’s Designer of the Year award in 2004.

Though he is a music mogul, reality TV star (remember Making the Band and I Wanna Work for Diddy?), the owner of Revolt TV, and a liquor and beverage scion with Ciroc, Deleon Tequila, and Aquahydrate, we at Fashion Bomb Daily are dubbing Diddy our Man Crush because of his style. Few men in the industry can match his fly. He cares about the presentation, and his look must always be polished and tailored.

Peacoats, suits, or even fluffy furs, Diddy is always on point. Few of his outfits are complete without a pair of chic frames.


You’ll always seen Puff with a fresh cut or a fresh off the runway ‘fit.

He isn’t afraid to take risks, and has sported kilts, head to toe purple, and over the top embellishments.


Men who are willing to push the envelope, handle business like a boss, and constantly push the culture forward are always crush worthy.


What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

On the Scene: The Can't Stop Won't Stop LA Premiere with Sean Combs in Libertine Spring 2017, Cassie in Juan Carlos Obando, Eva Marcille in Ott Dubai, and More! On the Scene: Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story Premiere with Diddy in Ferragamo, Cassie in Balmain, Mase in Versace, and more! Man Crush Monday #MCM: A$AP Rocky Men's Fashion Flash : Louis Vuitton Varsity Jackets Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of Diddy

