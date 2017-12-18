Man Crush Monday #MCM: Odell Beckham Jr.

New crush alert! NFL player Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. is one hunk we have our eye on this Monday. This 25-year-old from Baton Rouge, LA is steady breaking records since he was first picked up from the New York Giants as their wide receiver. He became Rookie of the Year in 2014 and continues to wow his fans and critics. But let’s get into this young gentleman who is blossoming into a fashion bomber day by day and his fresh eye-candy looks!

Odell certainly knows a thing or two about fashion. He’s produced a capsule collection with Bloomingdales, has a signed contract with Nike and has made several appearances during fashion week.

This athlete is all about trends. From his luxurious platinum blonde locks to him nearly sporting the entire Supreme x LV collection, yet he adds his own twist of fashion forwardness to it.

His looks remain sporty, yet bold as we can tell he loves incorporating athletic wear with unique prints, detailing and destructive pieces.

Don’t let the urban streetwear fool you because he can keep it dapper too. He is optimistic with wearing ensembles that aren’t super masculine, like velvet button-downs and sherpa coats. Also, tailored looks is a must for him to help show off his sporty figure.

Keepin’ it flossy! Odell loves a good luxury duffle bag to help him travel in style.

View more looks in the gallery.

