Man Crush Monday #MCM: Jaden Smith

19-year-old Jaden Smith is a force to be reckoned with. After growing up in Malibu, California, and having two prominent African-American actors as a Mom and Dad, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, he has certainly blossomed into his own with acting, rapping, modeling, designing, fashion, and philanthropy. He is one-of-a-kind and typically likes to keep it that way. That is why he is our Man Crush for the day.

Since ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ debuted in 2006, Jaden has shaped his own identity, from his swag, signature loc’ed styles, and clothes.

Bye, Bye locks! At the 2017 Met Gala Jaden felt it was time for a change but still wanted to say one last goodbye to his signature look. Since then, he’s turned over a new leaf, experimenting with hair dyes from blonde to shades of red. We won’t be surprised if there are more hairstyles to come.

This entrepreneur is steadily killin’ the fashion scene. He enjoys layering his looks, oversized apparel, prints, knitted clothing, and wearing mix-matched shoes. In an aesthetic described as streetwear mixed with skater gear, no one can touch Jaden’s sartorial swagger.

He boldly posed in a skirt in Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2016 womenswear campaign, pushing the line of gender neutrality.

He also posed for Vogue Korea in 2016.

View more images of Jaden’s style in the gallery.

What do you think of our MCM?