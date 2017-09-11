Man Crush Monday #MCM: French Montana

Hailing all the way from Rabat, Morocco, Karim Karbouch, better known as French Montana. At the age of 13, he came to the US to reside in the urban streets of the Bronx, NY. The Morrocan-hip-hop artist is a smooth brother, and a business man who appreciates different cultures, living the high-life, and staying in his own lane. Today we mark this 32-year-old gentleman as our Man Crush Monday.

French is no stranger to making money moves in the hip-hop industry. Since 2002, he became the founder of Cocaine City Records, formerly signed to singer Akon’s Konvict Music label, and now has turned to Diddy’s empire in 2016, as he’s currently signed with Bad Boy Entertainment and Epic Records.

With French’s new label, new sound, and new swag, he’s becoming more of a business man than just an artist, as he’s created his own limited edition beverage under Cîroc Diddy called French Vanilla.

This rapper is absolutely winning in 2017. While following his own ten commandments of the ‘Jungle Rules’ which is also his latest album title, he values hard work, family, and is fascinated his roots of Africa. His mindset and work ethic has gotten his current hit “Unforgettable” ft. Swae Lee on the Billboard Top 100 for 20 consecutive weeks and counting.

French’s style is surely not unforgettable. He is a big fan of prints, which is probably why he is usually drenched in Versace, and Gucci fits. But it’s more than about the luxury brand, it’s his Moroccan flavor that makes his looks original than trendy.

He is typically seen rocking layered gold chains, a printed scarf used as a headwrap, and thick, bold prints, which compliments his influence towards the Arabian style and culture.

View more looks from French Montana in the photo gallery.

What do you think of our MCM?