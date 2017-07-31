Man Crush Monday #MCM: A$AP Rocky

To be an influencer in the music/entertainment industry these days you have to have it all. Style, swag, creativity, and culture drives the masses to single handedly pick who’s next to kill it the game without hesitation. Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, is all of that and more, as he’s got the high fashion industry locked, music solidified, and the entertainment industry on a pedestal that is unmatched. That is what makes this Harlem based rapper our Man Crush Monday for the week.

The “Fashion Killa” himself, can literally rock anything and it’ll be recognized as wavy. Whether it be a white tee, distressed jeans and some Retro Jordan’s as his look for the day, it’s his swag that elevates him in a new direction.

An added touch to his swag is his signature medium-sized french braids, which was inspired by his late older brother, who paved the way for him to gear his career path towards becoming a rapper. He then signed with A$AP Mob in 2007, debuted his first single (which was leaked), “Peso” and in 2011 dropped his first mixtape ‘Live.Love.A$AP’ which was his gateway to signing deals with records labels such as RCA Music, Polo Grounds Music, and many others. He later created his own record label, A$AP Worldwide.

The 28-year-old is big on prints, matching solids, puffy jackets/coats, fur, and the flyest kicks, but at the same time manages to look polished, dapper and trendy in his own way.

His optimistic way of dressing and love for luxury labels jumpstarted his career in fashion. But Dior Homme is the high fashion brand to set the bar high for the rapper, as he became the first Black male as the face of the company.



Like most entrepreneurs who’ve already infiltrated fashion grounds, he decided to start his own fashion label, ‘VLONE’ with A$AP Bari in 2016. He’s also teamed up with longtime designer label, GUESS for a ’90s inspired capsule collection, worked with Adidas, and created a collection with J.W. Anderson .

With his sizzling bronze complexion, and baby soft skin appeal, “Pretty Flacko” manages to clean up quite well with his attire. He switches his mood for the day effortlessly, as he turns his swag up a notch with button-ups, suits, blazers and casual shoes. Black and white looks suit him best when he wants to get fancy on them.

He was dubbed “Pretty Flacko” for many reasons. But mainly because of his adorable, friendly, yet soft smile. And the ladies love him (and he loves the ladies)! He’s been spied with Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman, and other runway ready super models.

Now the world is just patiently waiting for the fashionable killa’ and the rest of the A$AP Mob crew to drop their new album, ‘Cozy Tapes Vol. 2,’ which is expected to be released sometime this year.

What do you think of this week’s first MCM?

Courtesy images from: GUESS, @asaprocky