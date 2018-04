Malaysia Pargo ‘slayed’ the scene on Instagram showing us the art of mixing high and low fashion. The bombshell struck a pose wearing Fendi logo joggers, a mini purse and matching shoes paired with a Fashion Nova Moto Made Gold Zip Detail Top.

Malaysia kept her look luxurious yet casual, serving nothing but glam and edgy vibes.

This sleek topper is only $45 and can be purchased at FashionNova.com.

What do you think?