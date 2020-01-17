Lori Harvey Wears $100 Pair of Jaquemus Orange and Black Ball Hoop Earrings With Future In Jamaica

These two have been all over the media lately, and I mean why not? They are young, attractive and living by their own rules.

Lori celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica with Future and friends, and in true birthday girl fashion, it looks like she had it her way.



In addition to the AP watch and Christian Dior bathing suit worn by the young socialite, Lori’s gold hoop earrings are also a bit of a splurge. At $100, these gold toned hooped earrings with dangling pendants are perfect for vacation.

Complimenting each other, the orange and olive pendants dangle through the large gold hoop. They can elevate a simple tank and stand out beautifully when hair is pulled back.



These are unavailable at the time, but how would you wear these earrings?