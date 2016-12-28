Lookbook: Weiz Dhurm Franklyn Releases The GAMBU Collection

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn is one of those brands whose sartorial vision is absolutely unmatched. Aside from genuine talent and a knack for creating on-trend opulence, Nigerian designer Wisdom Anaba has cultivated a fashion force that is set for global domination. With the release of the ever elegant GAMBU Collection, this powerhouse continues to solidify its place as a serious contender as one of the year’s greatest style up-and-comers.

In a recent press release for this ultra lux collection (featuring model Bertha Amuga), the presentation is described as follows: “For the GAMBU Collection, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn‘s woman is a gambling Queen, reigns supreme in glamorous exurberance, evokes pure elegance of poker elements in its rarest forms with a contemporary uproar of freedom and a stench of rebelliousness – the adire piece pummeled with bohemian vibes yells in satire “AYO”, “AWELE”; a traditional yoruba wooden board game known to be played mostly by men but in this context, ferociously adorned on a woman’s body as a work of art.”

“The collection is a celebration of grace, feminism, and womanhood visible in whites, blacks, reds and pastel hues of pink, mint green and blue. A whirlwind of brilliance is encompassed by a wave of graphic energy with poker card characters in collaboration with Data Oruwari as the Graphic artist.”

Luscious layers, decadent designs, carefully-crafted floral appliques and sultry sheer features are the signature accents for this riveting presentation. Weiz Dhurm Franklyn transforms key feminine components into masterpieces that showcase the undeniable beauty of fearless fashion. In addition to incorporating exaggerated lines and gorgeous plays on texture, the GAMBU Collection caters to the bombshell who never turns down the opportunity to make a lasting statement.

As a personal fave among Africa’s leading style mavens, including the iconic Bonang Matheba and television personality Stephanie Coker, Anaba’s innovative approach to sculpting such delicate and memorable pieces only adds to the the brand’s impressive appeal. Whether you’re searching for a gown that will turn heads on the red carpet or simply looking to wow the crowd at your next wedding, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn has you covered for every occasion!

For purchasing information and additional looks, follow this amazing brand via Instagram @WeizDhurmFranklyn or visit their official site here at WeizDhurmFranklyn.co. You can also send any questions and/or inquiries to Info@weizdhurmfranklyn.co. Be sure to include a picture of your preferred design!

Photographer: Aec Studios (@aecstudios)

Model: Bertha Amuga (@bertha_amuga)

Stylist: Kayito Nwokedi (@kayito_n)

Make-Up: Ekene (@makeupbyekene)

Hair: Dare Jay

Are you feeling the new GAMBU Collection?

Signing Out — Esmesha