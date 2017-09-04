Lookbook: Sophia Webster x PUMA

Sophia Webster is taking a cue from Rihanna’s playbook—collaborating with athletic wear juggernaut PUMA on a collection of shoes and womenswear pieces. Globally-renowned for her whimsical and eccentric spins on footwear classics, Webster’s collaboration is brimming with her in-your-face, fun-loving designs. With a sporty slant of course.
Webster’s trademark butterfly wing motif is strewn against everything from high-top kicks to mesh leotards, while that athleisure flair really shines through on sport bras, barely-there track shorts, print-inset leggings, and more.
There is even Webster’s own spin on the brand’s popular creeper—in suede with transparent, glitter-flecked soles.
“Partnering with Puma has been fantastic as they allowed me full creative control of all the entire collection of footwear and apparel,” Webster told British Vogue in a recent interview. “So, for me it was my first opportunity to design ready-to-wear and think of how my aesthetic would translate into womenswear. I have loved the challenge.”
The first drop of the collaboration will be up for grabs on September 5th.
Will you be picking anything up from Sophia Webster x PUMA?
Spied @ British Vogue