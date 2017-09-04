Lookbook: Sophia Webster x PUMA

sophia-webster-puma-12

sophia-webster-puma-13

sophia-webster-puma-14

sophia-webster-puma-15

sophia-webster-puma-16

sophia-webster-puma-17

sophia-webster-puma-18

sophia-webster-puma-19

sophia-webster-puma-20

sophia-webster-puma-21

sophia-webster-puma-22

sophia-webster-puma-23

sophia-webster-puma-24

sophia-webster-puma-25

sophia-webster-puma-26

sophia-webster-puma-11

sophia-webster-puma-10

sophia-webster-puma-9

sophia-webster-puma-6

sophia-webster-puma-7

sophia-webster-puma-8

sophia-webster-puma-28

sophia-webster-puma-27

sophia-webster-puma-5

sophia-webster-puma-4

sophia-webster-puma-1

sophia-webster-puma-2

sophia-webster-puma

sophia-webster-puma-3

Sophia Webster is taking a cue from Rihanna’s playbook—collaborating with athletic wear juggernaut PUMA on a collection of shoes and womenswear pieces. Globally-renowned for her whimsical and eccentric spins on footwear classics, Webster’s collaboration is brimming with her in-your-face, fun-loving designs. With a sporty slant of course.

Webster’s trademark butterfly wing motif is strewn against everything from high-top kicks to mesh leotards, while that athleisure flair really shines through on sport bras, barely-there track shorts, print-inset leggings, and more.

There is even Webster’s own spin on the brand’s popular creeper—in suede with transparent, glitter-flecked soles.

“Partnering with Puma has been fantastic as they allowed me full creative control of all the entire collection of footwear and apparel,” Webster told British Vogue in a recent interview. “So, for me it was my first opportunity to design ready-to-wear and think of how my aesthetic would translate into womenswear. I have loved the challenge.”

The first drop of the collaboration will be up for grabs on September 5th.

Will you be picking anything up from Sophia Webster x PUMA?

Spied @ British Vogue

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

