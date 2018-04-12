Lookbook: Sergio Hudson Fall 2018

Sergio Hudson released his latest collection for Fall 2018. For his latest foray, he stuck to his signature monochromatic aesthetic, punctuating lithe cocktails and sinewy pencil skirts with jolts of fuchsia, red, bright blue, and citron. Prints were introduced with leopard print, while Hudson showed his skill with billowing sleeves and balloon hemmed skirts. A few must haves include a power shoulder leather jacket and pants, a smart dress paired with an artful top, and slim leopard pants with a top that could only be described as bomb.

