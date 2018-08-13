Lookbook: MODE by Musu Kaikai Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection Femme Elégante

We’ve got a cool new brand you must check out! Check out MODE by Musu Kaikai.



MODE by Musu Kaikai is an online retail store owned by fashion enthusiast, Musu Kaikai. The e-boutique carries curated clothing and accessories from her travels, and across the world. The MODE by Musu Kaikai Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection, Femme Elégante, is inspired by the beautiful women of Senegal, and comprises midi and maxi Boubou gowns that boast bright colors, intricate embroidery, and organza and silk chiffon fabrics.



Each look is topped off my elaborate head wraps.



The store also stocks simple multi-colored maxi dresses.





According to the store, “The Boubou gown is the traditional dress of Senegalese women, which can be worn every day, or on special occasions. The garment is also worn in several countries across Africa including Djibouti, The Gambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Niger, Mali and Sierra Leone. Boubou is a rich garment that is usually made with wax fabric, bazin or cotton. However, with the modernisation of traditional African fashion, the women of Senegal have incorporated new fabrics and styles to showcase their creativity.”



Store Owner Musu Kaikai states, “Personally, I believe that nothing illustrates the elegance of the African woman like a well draped gown. It has been an absolute pleasure for my sister, Mary-Ann Kaikai, and I to learn from Senegalese artisans during Dakar fashion Week, and working with them to produce this collection. We hope you love it as much as we do”.



Femme Elégante is available for purchase online at MODE OBSERVER or at Madam Wokie (www.instagram.com/madamwokie) Ltd, 14 C Syke Street, Brookfields, Freetown, Sierra Lone. You can also follow MODE by Musu Kaikai on Instagram (www.instagram.com/modeobserver) or curator Musu Kaikai at (www.instagram.com/musukaikai).



Creative directors: Musu Kaikai and Mary-Ann Kaikai

Model: Sarah Laura Tucker

Photography: Victor Turay of Sinewaves Studios

Makeup: Bilkisu Gbassay Bangura