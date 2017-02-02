Lookbook: Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017

Andrea Iyamah continues to create scintillating, unique swimwear, fashioned with the unapologetically bold Bombshell in mind. Spring 2017 ushers in even more inventive one piece suits, high waisted bikinis, and rash guard swimsuits, which are sure to make heads turn on the surf and sand.
andrea_iyamah_ss17_swimwear_flock_birds
2017 signals lots of new developments for swimwear: exciting prints, off the shoulder styles, and indisputably bomb colors.
andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-0
andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-1
andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-5andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-3
andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-10andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-9
andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-16

andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-11andrea-iyamah-swim-2017-13

