Look of the Week(Top 5 Most Likes Looks on Instagram): Cardi B in Angel Brinks and YSL, Diddy & Cassie in Ferragamo and Y/Project, Niatia in Michael Costello, and More!

However you’re feeling today I hope you’re as excited as I am that it is the first day of the biggest month in fashion and a long weekend at that! Every week I have the pleasure of revealing the hottest looks of the week via the most liked looks on Instagram. I’ll let you know now that this week’s contenders will not disappoint. We’re just off the heels of what had to be national date night for celebs aka fight night, so you can imagine the looks couples were serving. Here’s what was hot:

1. Cardi B in Angel Brinks and YSL: 26,860 Likes

Cardi B is on a whole new wave of success! Did you see her haute new whip? At any rate, the reality star turned rapper blazed the trails at the MTV Video Music Awards in a sparkly leotard and robe custom made by Angel Brinks for her live performance. If you couldn’t already tell she was winning, she had the nerve to kill us all softly with her drool-worthy $10,000 YSL crystal boots! It was glitz, glam, and LEGS!

2. Diddy & Cassie in Ferragamo and Y/Project: 17,747 Likes

This power couple showed up to fight night for what was sure to be an epic date with Mayweather’s win. Diddy & Cassie have a way of making their presence known without saying too much with their indelible designer collection. The pair always make it a point to match each others fly. Notice how Diddy kept it sleek in an all black ensemble with a Ferragamo top and gold accessories while Cassie wore a shimmery top from Y/Project paired with black Azzedine Alaia sandals. Way to let your woman shine, Diddy!

3. Niatia in Michael Costello: 14,187 Likes

This makes the second consecutive week that Niatia has made the list in Michael Costello, so that right there should tell you something! The pair are obviously a match made in heaven. Michael is notorious for billowy silhouettes that play on all body types, whether curvy or slim, his collections have something for everyone. Niatia looks breathtaking in this bold, sultry gown. Contrary to her big tresses last week, she went with a loose messy style for this look which I love!

4. Lebron James in Tom Ford: 13,268 Likes

Lebron is notorious for killing it in a suit. King James’ statuesque frame in a well tailored suit is quite the vision. He too opted to make fight night a date night with wifey, Savannah, who looked gorgeous in satin shorts and a dope pair of lace boots, hand in hand with her man. No way anyone could miss them as the 6’8 giant waltzed by suited up in a crisp Tom Ford suit. If you know anything about Tom Ford, his suits are impeccably made. Great choice!

5. Junie Shumpert in Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci: 13,200 Likes

Last, but most certainly not least is Baby Junie who was as sweet as pie in a pink pineapple print Dolce & Gabbana mini frock paired with the cutest Gucci sandals to match. With her hair braided back in two french braids, this was the perfect kid fashion moment for a summer’s day. All I want to do is grab hold of those adorable cheeks of hers when I look at this. What a darling she is!

There’s some sweetness to start your weekend off right! See you back here next week!

Who do you think had the best look?