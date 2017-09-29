Look of the Week(Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Karrueche in Julea Domani, Naomi Campbell in Alexander Vauthier, Beyoncé in Johanna Ortiz, and More!

Hey there, Bombers and Bombshells! Hope you all had a fabulous week. It’s always a treat to bring you guys the tally on what looks you guys liked the most on Instagram based on your likes. Here are the folks that had you double tapping:

1. Karruehe in Julea Domani: 17,224 Likes

What a vision Karrueche was in this tiered soft yellow dress by Julia Domani. Sporting a high low design, the dress also had billowy sleeves reminiscent of the 70s. Can’t forget the big haired ponytail that added to the wow factor of it all. Love!

2. Naomi Campbell in Alexander Vauthier: 16,779 Likes

You gotta love a woman who can switch it up. Exactly this time last week, w were all swooning over the epic Versace finale that Naomi took part in as her and her 90s super model comrades strut their stuff on the runway as if they had never skip a beat. Fast forward and you’ve got Naomi chilling in her Off_White x Nike kicks and a hot pair of Alexander Vauthier came pants. Cheers to a girl who can do both!

3. Beyoncé in Johanna Ortiz: 16,421 Likes

Date nights for Jay-Z must be a helluva treat as wifey, Beyoncé, never ceases to amaze with her looks. This Johanna Ortiz floral ensemble gives off all the flirty vibes necessary for a night out with the Hubs. Not to mention the perfect accentuation to her lovely curves. Can we just say kudos to the Carter’s for showing us how to balance parenting and marriage amidst having newborn twins!

4. Cassie in Redemption: 10,025 Likes

First thing that came to mind when I saw this was, Prince. Are there really any words to say how glorious Cassie looks in this purple stunner by Redemption? You’ve got the low dip in the front, with the mini factor showcasing those legs, coupled with the draped fabric. This is just all sorts of good!

5. Grace Byers in Styland: 9,707 Likes

Lady Grace caught us all off with her new do, done by none other than Ursula Stephen. She wore this gorgeous emerald suit by Styland to the premiere of Empire. The perfect attire for to celebrate the return of one of the most anticipated shows. Doesn’t this get up make her look like a boss lady making power moves or should I say “money moves”?

That’s all folks!

Who do you think had the best look?