Look of the Week(Top 5 Most Liked Looks On Instagram): Bella Hadid in Nicolas Jebran, Zendaya in Viktor & Rolf, Niecy Nash in Chen Burkett, and More!

Happy Friday Bombers and Bombshells! Are you ready to see what your likes on Instagram brought in for this weeks hottest looks? I sure am, let’s get into it:

1. Bella Hadid in Nicolas Jebran: 15,133 Likes

Like the super model she is, Bella struck a pose in this gorgeous ivory Nicolas Jebran dress. Like they say, “less is more”; though this is a simple elegant look, its reminiscent of the glamorous 60s era. She was quite the vision baring her resplendent legs effortlessly. Job well done!

2. Zendaya in Viktor & Rolf: 13,515 Likes

Zendaya crept up on us with this Viktor & Rolf number. Whilst in Paris she had been giving us chic subtle looks, however on this day she chose to be bold with it, and we are not mad at it. You know I have a thing for perfect hues and this multitude of blush tones was it for me. The explosion of tulle atop this easy-to-wear sweater dress made quite the statement. Clearly you can break necks while fully dressed and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Kudos for double tapping!

3. Niecy Nash in Chen Bucket: 12,616 Likes

Who doesn’t love Niecy?! This colorful two piece set speaks to her vibrant personality. We all know it’s scorching at Essence Fest. The flow and ease of this set by Chen Burkett is perfect for slaying in hot temps. Très chic!

Lauren Browning in Michael Kors: 9,344 Likes

Can we say leg goals!! Lauren Browning showed off her killer legs in a Michael Kors floral jumpsuit. Again, Essence Fest is all about light, airy, fashionable dressing. I love how she chose to emphasize the white in the jumpsuit by pairing it with white sandals and a waist belt that perfectly complimented one another. The ponytail puff was for sure the icing on the cake. She did not skip a beat with this look.

Cardi B in Human Aliens: 9,284 Likes

Cardi B rocked her long blonde tresses in a Human Aliens skirt and blue boots. If there’s anyone who knows how to give us a “lewk”, it’s Cardi. The graphic skirt with lace up detail was a win as evidenced by your likes and comments. She didn’t stop there with it, she added fishnets to keep with the sensual vibe. The blue sock boots topped it all off. You know what they say, “Issa lewk”!

There you have it!

Who do you think had the best look?