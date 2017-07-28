Look of the Week (The Top Five Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Jennifer Lopez in Bao Tranchi, Cara Delevingne in Custom Burberry, Sanaa Latham In Zimmermann, and More!

Happy Friday!

I’m checking in from St. Louis at the National Urban League Conference. I’ll be signing books this afternoon at 3:30pm, so I hope to see you then!

In the meantime, let’s do a quick review of the hottest look from the past 7 days, determined by liked on IG!

Behold this week’s top five:

1. Jennifer Lopez in Bao Tranchi: 11,224 likes



No-one can compete when it comes to Slay Lo and bodycons. The multifaceted talent showed off her fine form at Alex Rodriguez’s 42nd birthday dinner in a Spring 2018 Bao Tranchi wraparound dress, uplifted by a short, curly hairstyle. Casadei pumps and her favorite Christian Louboutin tote completed her look. The dress is fire, but her body is the perfect canvas for almost anything. Hot would be an understatement!



2. Cara Delevingne in Custom Burberry: 11,155 likes



Cara Delevingne has been serving look after look while promoting her newest movie Valerian. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn outfitted the British beauty in a custom Burberry suit, accented by a bejeweled shoulder adornment and crystal shoes. Simple, yet chic!



3. Sanaa Lathan in Zimmermann: 11,040 Likes



Sanaa Lathan loves Zimmermann, and it’s not hard to see why. The brand’s flirty pieces, like this Paradiso ruffled romper, are supremely flattering. We wish we could be half this this fly past 40!

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

4. Monica Brown in Johanna Ortiz: 8,869 likes



Johanna Ortiz is having the best year ever! Celebs have truly sidled up to the brand’s striped, ruffle tops and separates. Monica Brown slipped on the a Johanna Ortiz kimono while performing in Baltimore, and toned the look down with a Balmain shirt, jean shorts, and a Gucci scarf. This is a great casual look!



5. Rihanna in Prada: 8,802 likes



Every week needs a Rihanna moment! The Bajan beauty looked saucy in a Prada Fall 2017 look for the Valerian Premiere in Paris. She always takes risks that pay off, and we love it!



That does it!

Who had your favorite ensemble this week?