Look of the Week (Top Five Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Gabrielle Union in Valentino, Rihanna in Dior, Jennifer Lopez in Gucci, and More!

It’s Friday, so you already know what time it is! It’s time to take look at the looks you guys lusted over this week on the ‘Gram. Here’s what we’ve got based on your likes:

1. Gabrielle Union in Valentino: 17,380 Likes

The ever so gorgeous, Gabrielle attended the Valentino SS18 RTW Menswear show in Paris with her husband Dwayne Wade in a beautiful floral print Valentino maxi dress. It looked as though she was gliding in this chic number wearing her tresses in loose curls for an effortless look. The sleeveless dress was perfect to show off those toned arms of hers and of course it helps that she had her beau in tow to match her fly.

2. Rihanna in Dior: 10,578 Likes

Rihanna wore this Dior Resort 2018 eyelet balloon sleeve dress in Paris to present the LVMH prize award. Who better to present this than Riri herself (a fashion icon in her own right). We all know Rihanna can pretty much slay in just about anything; leave it to Dior to create a high fashion prairie dress that’s all sorts fly.

Though the Dior models wore hats down the runway, Rihanna made sure to make it her own by adding a scarf underneath a tilted hat, adding to her swag. You guys sure know how to pick ’em!

3. Jennifer Lopez in Gucci: 9,686 Likes

Jlo has been spotted just about everywhere with her beau Arod. While out in Paris, she wore a Gucci pussy bow long sleeve dress. Now typically, this would be a secretaries attire back in the day, but I love how designers and stars alike are revamping these vintage looks to be worn a plethora of ways.

The flow and sophistication of the dress is ideal for a day out in Paris. Her oversized sunnies and neutral toned accessories were the perfect pairings for such a posh look.

4. Zendaya in Delpozo: 9,243 Likes

From the vibrant colors of her top, to the matching lip color, Zendaya is literally popping in this Delpozo ensemble! The paperboy waist culottes cinch her just right at the waist. I particularly love how this well constructed ‘fit is styled with a messy bun giving it a bit of edge. Everything about this look just pops!

5. Michelle Williams in Ottdubai: 8,163 Likes

The Kimono trend is not going anywhere soon as evidenced here by Michelle. The key to a killer Kimono is the print. The one she is wearing by Ottdubai certainly fits the bill. I love how this is styled with a pair of lace up pants by ‘Zeya by Zendaya’; it’s a different take from what we’ve seen with Kimono’s as of late and I’m here for it!

That’s all for this week, folks! ‘Til next time!

Who do you think had the best look?