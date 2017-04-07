Look of the Week (The Top Five Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Draya Michele in Sukeina, Kim Kardashian in Givenchy, Jhene Aiko in Hellessy, and More!

Happy Friday, folks! We’re down to the end of another chic week! Here are the top five most liked looks from Instagram, according to all of you:

1. Draya Michele in a Sukeina Bodycon Off the Shoulder Dress: 15,303 likes



The style of this dress allows for the perfect décolletage. The mix of embroidery and fringe adds a bit of decadence to the look. Of course, the sheer paneling gives just the right amount of flair for a red carpet event.



Draya looked as fierce as ever and clearly did not come to play!

2. Kim Kardashian in an Embroidered Givenchy Gown: 11,348 likes



We all know Kim knows how to rock a sheer dress, but this right here may just take the cake.



Where do we begin? From perfectly placed pearls, to the unique take on embroidery, this look just gives all the feels.

3. Jhene Aiko in a Hellessy Resort 2017 Ensemble: 5,998 likes



Jhene Aiko graced the red carpet of the Daily Front Row Awards in this flowy Hellessy set. Her long tresses added to the look by giving just the right touch of bohemian chic vibes.



Not surprised that this look made top rank.

4. Gabrielle Union in a NY & Company One Shouldered Jumpsuit: 5,762



Gabrielle Union is the queen of giving face. Don’t you just love how she switched it up and rocked a natural curly do? This jumpsuit is from her NY & Company collaboration.



She posed on the red carpet at the premiere of Fast & Furious in Atlanta looking as chic as can be. Love!

5. Marjorie Harvey in Fendi: 3,345 likes

Marjorie has a love affair with designer garments and we can’t help but to love them as well. The mix of pastels add a feminine touch to the look, not to mention perfect for Spring. With Easter just around the corner we can’t wait to see what Marjorie has up her sleeve for the occasion. This is how you slay at any age!

That’s all, folks! We’ll catch you here next week for another round up!

Who do you think had the hottest look?