Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram):

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! ‘Twas a week of Black Excellence in fashion and the celebs showed out. We’ve compiled the hottest looks based who you deemed worthy. Here’s who made the cut:

1.Marsai Martin (27,675 Likes)

Marsai has been killing it on the carpet since awards season kicked off in January. She looked lovely in a Cinq a Sept ruffled. The Black-ish actress always gets it right all while being age appropriate. Readers loved her premiere look, @falmbeyant1 wrote, “Very trés chic, classic beauty!!!,” while @helpmehodge wrote, “She is soooo beautiful! Yesss and totally age appropriate.” We love watching Marsai grow into such an elegant young lady!

2. Tiffany Haddish in Michael Costello (25,358 Likes)

Wow, Tiffany has been killing it lately! She turned heads at the ABFF Honors in LA clad in a Michael Costello gown. The belted gown featured a plunging neck and high thigh slit. It was very different from the actress’ usual look, but it was definitely a winner. Commenters loved the look with compliments like, “This is the best she’s ever looked,” and “She is out here looking royal. Go head and show that black girl magic.” Yes, indeed Tiffany was very regal in this look. Stunning!

3. Morris Chestnut in Nyoni Couture (24,866 Likes)

Morris Chestnut was dapper in a Nyoni Couture suit at the ABFF Honors. The navy and black color block suit was tailored perfectly and he completed his look with a simple bowtie. The ladies were loving it! @brownstonebeauty wrote, “Very sexy, classy and sophisticated!” One can never go wrong with a nice suave look.

How could you not love Queen mother Angela Bassett? She looked stunning in this bold patterned Mangishi Doll dress. This ensemble gives all the Black Panther/ Wakanda feels and she nailed it. Adding to the fun colors and pencil fit of the dress, it included a fun black fringe at the bottom. No better way to complete the look than to rock huge complementing jewelry pieces like her funky shaped ring and dangling earring. Totally here for it!

5. Rihanna in Gucci (19,773 Likes)



Lastly, Rihanna hit the ‘Gram styling per usual in a full Gucci look. Adding her own flair, Rih Rih wore dangling green earrings and threw a long brown coat over her shoulders. The monogrammed tracksuit is the comfy, yet cute look that we all need in our lives. The songstress and entrepreneur knows how to make runway fashion look completely different. She definitely served!

Who’s got your vote this week?