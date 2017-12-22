Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Zendaya in Moschino, Letoya Luckett in D. Auxilly, Cardi B in Rubin Singer, and More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! I know a lot of you may be dashing in and out of stores doing some last minute holiday shopping this weekend, but before that take a look at who had the best looks this week based on your Instagram likes!

Zendaya in Moschino: 25, 054 We can always count on Zendaya to ‘WOW’ us on the red carpet. She stunned in a butterfly themed Moschino gown and everything about it was perfect! I don’t think many people could full this off, it’s almost like it was made for Zendaya. With her slick pull back and simple ankle strap shoe this look was a hit. Letoya Luckett and Tommicus in D. Auxilly and Don Morphy: 20,732 Likes These newlyweds complement each other so well! They posed for the ‘Gram all week in hot ensembles! This one for sure was a hit. Letoya’s belted feather look is iconic with this bomb cut, while her hubby was suited up in plaid. This is a couples slay— I’m loving it! Cardi B in Rubin Singer: 15, 524 Likes Our girl Cardi changed her style up for her appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show this week and everything about it was bomb! She opted for a Rubin Singer top with loads of fur— because how else could she come? She finished her look off with Milly trousers and a green pair of her bloody shoes! Let’s not forget the hair bump, I see a ’70s trend coming back. I love the fact that she can switch things up and still beam with confidence. A true bombshell! 4. Lala in Altuzarra: 15,425 Likes Lala is known to slay the ‘Gram on a daily basis, and that’s exactly what she did with this Altuzarra pink pants suit. This look is the perfect mix of classy, yet sexy— everything that Lala represents! She completed her look with a printed pair of Louboutins, which really popped. Keep slaying our lives Lala! Monica in Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons: 14, 165 Likes Miss Monica Brown— Can she do any wrong? All year long she has been killing looks from her day to day looks to her stage looks for the Xscape tour. This week, she hit up the streets of Philly in a statement blazer by Junya Watanbe Comme des Garçons, paired with denim shorts and thigh-high Balenciaga boots. This is such a bomb simplistic look that the blazer took to a different level of slay!

What was your favorite look?