Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Zendaya in Elie Saab, Ashanti in Michael Ngo, Beyoncé in Laquan Smith, and More!

It’s Friday, so you know what time it is! It’s time to share the hottest looks of the week! The weather is getting cold as we near the middle of December, but that didn’t stop our favorite celebrities from being out and about. Let’s see who you all chose as the best looks this week!

1. Zendaya in Elie Saab (34, 071 Likes)

Zendaya stunned everyone in a ombré Elie Saab ensemble in London on the red carpet. I think this is one of my favorite looks of her, yet. The deep v-neck and high thigh slit make everything about this look perfect! The overdramatic sleeves flow perfectly with the dress and add an even more “WOW” factor to this. What is not to love?

2. Ashanti in Michael Ngo (26,600 Likes)

Ashanti has been killing the game lately and I am here for it! She showed off her abs in this hot Michael Ngo track suit. She opted for sporty chic which is perfect for TRL and she wore it perfectly. Well done, Ashanti! She is also clearly body goals for 2018.

3. Beyoncé in Laquan Smith (26,201 Likes)

Queen Bey dazzled in a mini dress by LaQuan Smith while presenting Colin Kapernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Her curves looked fabulous in this dress, and not to mention those thighs! I am here for everything about this look. It’s safe to say Beyoncé stole the show with this one!

4. Rihanna in Versace (22,158 Likes)

The queen of “fresh off the runway” looks served curves on the ‘Gram in SS18 Versace bodysuit and top. She kept it casual with a mini denim skirt showing off her legs. As the Fenty Beauty guru, of course she showed off her ‘Galaxy’ eyes which complemented the ensemble. When does Riri do any wrong?

5. Winnie Harlow in Brandon Maxwell (21,990 Likes)

Winnie got glam while hitting the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London, It was all about the legs this week, as she also rocked a high slit showing skin! I love the cinched waist of the skirt, it adds an even more sexy aspect for the ensemble. This high ponytail is also giving me life. The subtle details of this look are superb!

I’m feeling all of these ladies looks this week.

Which look was your favorite?