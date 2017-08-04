Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): The Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt Series, Fantasia in Chic Couture Online, Blac Chyna in Dare to Be Vintage, and More!

Happy Friday!
I’m a bridesmaid in my cousin’s wedding, which means lots of waiting around! To pass the time, I bring you Look of the Week aka the Top Five Most Liked Looks according to Instagram. This week’s most liked ensembles skewed more casual, with Bombshells in vacation looks, tees, and laid back flair.
Behold:
1. The Phenomal Woman Series: 17,445 Likes

Heavy hitters like Tracee Ellis Ross, Remy Ma, Karrueche, Serena Williams, Yara Shahidi, and more joined together to show support for Black Womens Equal Pay Day by wearing Phenomal Woman T-Shirts.

The $35 gray crewnecks feature the fearless phrase, with proceeds benefitting seven women’s organizations, including Girls Who Code, Emily’s List, Emerge America, Planned Parenthood, and The United State of Women.

Hop on and join the cause yourself at PhenomenalWoman.US.

2. Fantasia in Chic Couture Online: 17,380 Likes

Self described Black Stallion Fantasia Barrino showed off her fit form while on vacation, flaunting a Chic Couture Online swimsuit and cover up that caused her (and our) avid followers to double tap furiously. She looked amazing! Kill it, Tasia!

3. Blac Chyna in Dare to be Vintage: 10,194 Likes

Blac Chyna isn’t allowing a little drama to stop her shine! She showed up for a club appearance in flared polka dotted pants by favorite Dare to be Vintage.

A black tank and a matching headband completed her retro look. Hot!

4. J. Lo in Milly: 9,368 Likes

Ms. Lopez always looks hot, and this instance was no exception. What’s more simple and effortless than a white tank and high waisted pants?

5. Beyonce in Johanna Ortiz: 8,881 Likes

Bey is back and she’s better! Since giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi, she has been teasing us with occasional photos of fun, fashionable looks. She loves Johanna Ortiz, and wore the designer with platform sneakers to attend the FYF festival. Slay, Bey!

That does it!
Who had your favorite ensemble this week?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

