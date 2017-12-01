Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Meghan Markle in Line the Label, Kim Kardashian in Yeezy, Cardi B in Mark Fast ,and More!

Happy Friday Bombers and Bombshells!

We are back with the hottest looks of this week based on your Instagram likes. Let’s get into who you guys chose!

1. Meghan Markle in Line the Label: 36,952 Likes

The bride-to-be stepped out in a Line the Label white coat and Aquazzara shoes while announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. I am loving the winter white! Congratulations to the beautiful couple, I can’t wait until the royal wedding in Spring 2018.

2. Kim Kardashian in Yeezy: 28,701 Likes

Hello snatched waist! Kim K kept it simple in this Yeezy ensemble. You can never go wrong with wide leg pants and a bandeau top. This was an easy effortless slay!

3. Cardi B in Mark Fast: 21,535 Likes

Cardi has been killing the red carpet all year long, but I must say this is one of my favorite looks. The Bodak Yellow raptress attended the MOBO Awards in the U.K. in a stunning dress by Mark Fast. She paired the stand out from with her Christian Louboutin “bloody shoes” of course. Her shoulder length black hair was the perfect complement to this ensemble. Kudos, Cardi!

Miss South Africa in Custom Anel Botha: 19,781 Likes

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss South Africa 2017, gracefully accepted her crown at the Miss Universe pageant in a custom Anel Botha dress. This beauty was beyond stunning in this number. Congratulations!

5. Rihanna in Hellessy: 18,600 Likes

Rihanna slayed our lives this week for a street renaming ceremony in Barbados. The Bajan Badgal was honored in her hometown when her childhood street was renamed from Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive. For the occasion, she opted for a beautiful Hellessy Spring 2018 yellow dress with matching Manolo Blahnik custom mules. Girl, you deserve it! Such a perfect look for her honorary ceremony!

Round of applause for all of these ladies! Which ensemble is your favorite?