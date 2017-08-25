Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Mary J. Blige in Balmain, Niatia in Michael Costello, Karli Harvey in Dries Van Noten, and More!

Hope you all had a fabulous week! Summer is winding down, but that’s not stopping us, we are still revving up hot looks on a weekly. We’ve got the run down on who you deemed worthy of your double taps on Instagram to wrap up yet another fashion filled week. Here’s who made the cut:

1. Mary J. Blige in Balmain: 14,725 Likes

MJB’s career has spanned over two decades. Something is to be said about how she has managed to stay in tip top shape after all these years. She hit the stage in a Balmain houndstooth set serving bad ass diva vibes as she strut her stuff. Can you not tell she was feelin’ herself as she jammed to the beat with her legs poppin’ and shades rockin’? The monochromatic look was just right for the R&B queen.

2. Niatia in Michael Costello: 11,858

Niatia has bloomed into the beautiful black goddess that she is. On the Breakfast Club this week, she shared that she would like to be referred to as Niatia as oppose to Lil’ Mama hence the Niatia reference. Of course this speaks to her budding evolution and we are not mad at it! The actress wowed at the LA premiere of “When Love Kills” in an ivory Michael Costello number. The voluminous dress and big hair is reminiscent of Diana Ross. One can never go wrong when channeling such a legend. Kudos to her style team for nailing this look!

3. Karli Harvey in Dries Van Noten: 8,938 Likes

The Harvey’s are no strangers to winning in the fashion game. After all, they are kin to Steve Harvey, one of the best dressed men in Hollywood. Karli Harvey celebrated her birthday this week in a chic t-shirt and jeans look played up with a Dries Van Noten printed overcoat. It’s always a delight to see how she rocks her signature pixie cut that she wears incredibly well. Wishing her and her twin Brandi a fabulous new year! And that we know it will be!

4. Asahd Khaled in Gucci: 8,662 Likes

Heart be still! How can your heart not flutter when you lay eyes on this adorable mini-mogul? Asahd hit the stage with father, DJ Khaled, at a Billboards music event, but not before he was prepped with noise cancelling headphones to keep his little eardrums safe and sound from the crowd as they chanted his name. Of course, he was dressed to the nines in a Gucci onesie to greet his roaring fans. Asahd consistently raises the bar in the kid fashion realm. We’re just happy to bear witness!

5. Tyra Banks in Fouad Sarkis Couture: 8,508 Likes

How magnificent does Tyra look in this striped gown by Fouad Sarkis Couture? The dress boasts many features that suit the super models gorgeous frame. For one, the puff sleeved detail on the shoulder adds personality and edge to the dress. Then there’s the resplendence of the deep plunge that shows off her cleavage; a cinched waist line that graduates to a full billowy skirt, add to that, the perfect hairdo. Simply gorgeous!

That sums up our looks for the week!

Who do you think had the best look?