Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Letitia Wright in Gucci, Idris Elba in Stella McCartney, Cardi B in Cushnie Et Ochs, And More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! It’s been an eventful week on the carpet, at the international fashion weeks, and All-Star Weekend. With that comes our favorite celebs draped in the hottest threads. Here’s who you were feeling the past couple of days!
- Letitia Wright in Gucci (21,750 Likes) Ms. Wright, breakout star in the historic Black Panther attended the BAFTA Awards in a belted embellished Gucci gown. The sleek fit of the dress complemented Letitia’s slender shape. Accessorizing with minimal rings and a bracelet really allowed the dress and embellishment to speak for itself. Gorgeous!
- Idris Elba in Stella McCartney (16,012 Likes)Idris Elba stepped out during London Fashion Week with his new fiancé in a Stella McCartney patterned coat. The couple matched with red and black hues, how cute is that! While this coat may not look like Elba’s regular style, it certainly suits him well and proves that he can do no wrong.
- Cardi B in Cushnie Et Ochs (13, 647 Likes)Cardi’s fashion game has been extremely up to par lately and she shows no signs of slowing down. She glowed in a Cushnie Et Ochs burgundy peplum pants suit and YSL sandals. This look served every bit of class from Cardi, not to mention her new blonde hair that coordinated so perfect with this look. You all loved it too! @kissmycash_92 wrote, “Amazing look! Chic and classy,” while @fashionafterparty wrote, “She looks amazing, even down to the bright toe polish with the burgundy suit.” Cardi, you killed this!
- Gabrielle Mod Union in LaQuan Smith (11,457 Likes)Gabrielle Union kicked off her “Black Out” All-Star Weekend at the Shot In The Dark premiere outfitted in a full LaQuan Smith look. She showed some skin in a cardigan that she rocked as a dress and paired with mesh thigh-high boots. There was no better way to complete the look than with a pulled back pony. @aqueen_a4 wrote, “Love it, always slaying incredible style and not afraid to experiment.” Gabby’s style remains effortless!
- Ghanian Actress, Makafui Fella in Moda Bertha (11,392 Likes)Wow! Makafui Fella wore a head turning one-shoulder fringe dress by Moda Bertha. The stunning dress accentuated her curvaceous figure while still drawing attention to the amazing fringe detailing. The actress topped the look off with a metallic pointy toe pump with matching make-up that really leveled up the glam. Beautiful!
That wraps up the top 5 looks! Who has your vote?