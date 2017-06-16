Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Kim Kardashian in John Galliano, Eve in Naeem Khan, Lala in Burberry, and More!

Happy Friday to all you Bombers and Bombshells! It’s Friday and we’re back with another round up of this weeks hottest looks based on your likes on Instagram. You guys never fail to keep us on beat and we love you all the more for it.



Here’s what you guys had to say:

1. Kim Kardashian in John Galliano: 14,498 Likes

Kim’s versatility in style is one to envy; she’s known to break necks in form fitting silhouettes and at the same time knows how to tone it down graciously, as evidenced here. She wore a pristine suit by John Galliano to the Forbes Women’s Summit. Nothing speaks volumes like a woman clad in a power suit. The key to any great suit is fit. The double breasted jacket hit right at the hips, just enough to accentuate her curves. I’m here for this look!

2. Eve in Naeem Khan: 14,337 Likes

Eve and her husband celebrated three years of marriage this week. The couple attended a charity event looking lovely. When you celebrate a wedding anniversary, you do as Eve and remind your man why he got down on bended knee to begin with. She looked vivacious in a Naeem Khan embellished floor length gown.

As if the look weren’t already a showstopper, she took it up a notch and added a pair of luscious pink fur cuffs that brought just the right amount of sass. I can only imagine the gaze on everyone’s face as she dazzled. This right here was worth the double tap!

3. Lala in Burberry: 10,365 Likes

Lala has been bringing her A-game as of late, killing it in her sumptuous looks. This look is not exception. She was spotted out in LA in a sheer blue Burberry lace top paired with a crisp white Nicholas skirt. The sheer top revealed a smidgen of cleavage tucked into a pencil skirt that showed off her lovely curves. The pop of color from her Dior reflective sunnies were the perfect contrast to such a classic cool toned look. Lala has got it going on.

4. Angela Bassett in Black Halo: 9,441 Likes

This ageless beauty can do no wrong in my book. The veteran actress wore a yellow dress by Black Halo to Netflix’s ‘Master of None’ event. She showed off her killer body in the form fitting number with a criss cross detail right at the décolletage giving us sultry vibes. The color of the dress popped against her skin making her radiate in her look. I love how her stylist paired the dress with a pair of Cesare Paciotti’s metallic platforms shoes to keep it vibrant. What a stunner!

5. Faith Evans in Coogi: 9,141 Likes

The Queen, Faith Evans, hit the stage at Hot 97’s summer jam wearing a a custom Coogi bustier designed by Next Level. The event celebrated 20 years of Biggie. Biggie had a love for Coogi, dedicating multiple bars to the brand in his hits. It was only right that Faith pay homage to her late husband in his fave. The patterns on the bustier are consistent with the ones from Coogi’s Biggie collection. The look was paired with distressed white denim and Versace white sandals. Faith rocked in this one!

That sums up our top looks for the week. Who do you think had the best look?