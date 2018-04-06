Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Jasmine Sanders in La Jour Joisie, Rihanna in Versace, Cardi B in David Ferreira, And More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! You all picked some hot looks this week that landed in the top 5. Check out who made the cut:

1.Rihanna in Versace (19,692 Likes)

You were expecting this one, weren’t you? The slay queen aka Rihanna showed off her hot body at her Fenty Beauty Milan launch. Rih was quite the vision in a strapless belted Versace mini dress from their FW18 collection. The leather garb detailed with a baroque plated gold belt was the perfect dress for the occasion. With minimal bangle accessories, the Fenty Beauty mogul looked jaw-dropping for her latest launch.

2. Jasmine Sanders in La Bour Joisie (17,102 Likes)

Talk about stunning! Jasmine Sanders looked gorgeous in a sparkling La Bour Joisie gown for a private Vogue Arabia dinner this week. If the statement shiny features weren’t enough, Sanders’ dress also included silver fringe around he trim of her dress. @zahirahpink wrote, “Wow! She looks like royalty.” We agree!

3. 2 Chainz’s Wife, Kesha in Gucci (15,537 Likes)

Fashion Bomb Couple, 2 Chainz and his wifey Kesha stepped out in style on Easter. A reader inquired about Kesha’s look and you all loved it! She was all smiles in a Gucci jacket teamed with monogram sweatpants. The colors in this look were on point, from the orange coat to the orange ankles on the pants. She made he Gucci monogram look perfect, and not over excessive as it can sometimes come off. Hot!

4. Monica Brown in Maison Margiela (12,216 Likes)

Bombshell Monica is not letting up! Her and her photographer, Cyndi are a match made in heaven when it comes to fashion photography. In her latest series of dropping heat to Instagram, Monica posed in thigh-high knit Maison Margiela boots paired with a denim shirt and oversized plaid-button down draped on her waist. This look is so casual, yet chic and edgy. The boots certainly do something for her ensemble. If you think they’re worth the splurge, purchase them here.

5. Cardi B in David Ferreira (10,575 Likes)

Last, but certainly not least, Ms. Cardi B. First of all, have you guys heard her new album Invasion of Privacy yet? Bomb! But, in other news, the rapstress landed in our top 5 looks of the week in this sexy costume for her ‘Bartier Cardi’ music video. She posed pretty in a strapless pink bodice with an oversized David Ferreira coat draped over her. The pink and green lamb coat made the perfect bold statement for the visuals of the Bartier Cardi video.

What a week! Who’s got your vote for the best look?