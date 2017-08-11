Look of the Week (Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Chrissy Teigen in For Restless Sleepers, Rihanna in Aura Experience, Issa Rae in Lei Lou by Alex, and More!

Hey y’all! Today, I bring you Look of the Week, the Top Five Most Liked Looks on Instagram thanks to your double taps. We can always count on you for a good round up and this week is no exception.



Here’s who made top rank:

1. Chrissy Teigen in For Restless Sleepers: 22,727 Likes

Chrissy was dressed to the nines in the perfect vacation ensemble with precious baby Luna in tow. What’s not to love about her satin tropical print co-ord from For Restless Sleepers? The set was just the right fit for vacationing in Italy.

I love the addition of the knotted turban and oversized sunnies which kept it laid back and chic. This is how you show out on vacation without doing too much. Love!

2. Rihanna in Aura Experience: 19,103 Likes

Rihanna was a vision this year for cropover in a peacock feathered costume designed by Lauren Smith of Aura Experience. Given that the “Wild Thoughts” singer comes armed and ready to rep her heritage annually, we just knew she was going to turn heads. The bejeweled costume left nothing to the imagination, with Riri serving body; so much so, ex Chris Brown couldn’t keep from commenting on her outfit reveal on Instagram. Needless to say, the starlet had everyone in a frenzy with this hot number.

3. Issa Rae in Lei Lou by Alex: 12,900 Likes

Where do I even begin with Issa Rae’s fabulous Black Girls Rock moment? She was beautiful from head to toe! So I guess I’ll start there, what better than to rock the perfectly trimmed curly ‘fro to a show that celebrates the beauty and power of the black girl-spot on! Rarely do we ever see Issa rock a sheer dress, but boy does she look good in this Lei Lou by Alex dress. From the deep plunge to the thigh high split it’s safe to say, ISSA WIN!

4. Halle Berry in Acler: 11,585 Likes

We are never not crushing on Halle. She wore a flirty ACLER dress to Live with Kelly & Ryan this week. The striped dress possessed a few trending attributes such as the deconstructed off the shoulder neckline and the wrap tie waist; two of which you could never go wrong with this season. She kept it light with a cute pair of ankle strapped sandals.

Chloe & Halle in Dolce & Gabbana: 9,996 Likes

We are going out with a bang with the popular sister duo, Chloe and Halle! The two looked sweet as pie in midi length bodycon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana at the Variety #powerofyounghollywood. They are indeed the epitome of young Hollywood as Beyonce’s protege; so its no surprise that they’d be present for such an event. What’s not to love?!

There you have it!

Who do you think had the best look?