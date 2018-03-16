Look of the Week (Top 5 Liked Looks on Instagram): Cardi B in Christian Siriano, JLo in Versace, Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad, And More!

It’s Friday, so you know what time it is—look of the week! This week was a fresh mix up of red carpet style and stylish Instagram posts, either way there were some pretty hot looks. Behold, who you chose as the chic contenders for the best looks this week!

1.Cardi B in Christian Siriano (36,575 Likes)

Can we all agree that this look lands in the Top 5 of all Cardi’s looks. What’s best about Cardi and her styling team is that they always keep us guessing from the red carpet to front row NYFW. She accepted an award at the iHeart Radio Awards in a fresh off runway Fall 2018 Christian Siriano dress. With layers of tulle, the burgundy v-neck dress was the perfect elegant statement for the award winning artist. Keep winning, Cardi!

2. Jlo in Versace (20,583 Likes)

We can always expect for Miss Jenny on the block to bring the heat, especially when she is wearing Versace. She sure spiced it up on the ‘Gram this week while promoting her new single draped in FW18 Versace from head to toe. She dressed up her ‘Versace’ baroque print tee with a multi-colored skirt, which of course showed off her legs. Bombshell Jlo completed her look accentuated her snatched waist with a wide belt. We’re here for this look, she can do no wrong!

3. Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad (12,543 Likes)

Hailey made a sparkly entrance to the iHeart Radio Awards in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. Between the plunging neckline, skinny belt, and shimmering fringes it could’ve seemed like a bit overkill, but it worked on her. Readers also swooned over this look! @thecreolefashionista35 wrote, “Yass!! If you’re gonna do the whole illusion mesh/strategically placed crystal type jumpsuit, this is how you do it!!”

4. Ugandan Media Personality Bettinah Tianah in Sheeprah Ug

Have you checked out our sister site @FashionBombAfrica?! The page features the beautiful cultured fashion displayed all throughout the continent, not to mention the bombshells who wear them. Bettinag Tianah is one of those bombshells! The Ugandan media personality landed in the top 5 looks wearing a casual ensemble. But, what readers loved most about this chill look was her tee, which read “The Future is Female and African.” YES! What a statement shirt that she teamed with a denim skirt and mini fanny pack.

5. Tia Mowry in Cushnie Et Ochs (11,620 Likes)

The beautiful Tia Mowry supported her husband at “The Oath’s” premiere glowing in a Cushnie Et Ochs black dress. The mom-to-be has been killing the game throughout her entire pregnancy. The one shoulder feature plays up the chicness of the dress, followed by a thigh slit. Tia certainly proves that pregnancy has not stopped her sexy. Such an effortless look!

Lovely ladies! Who has your vote?