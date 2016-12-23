Look of the Week featuring Zoey Deutch in Balmain, Janelle Monae in Bally, First Lady Michelle Obama in Preen and More!

Whew! It’s been a quick week, hasn’t it?

Time literally flew by and we’re already brushing the hem of Christmas Eve! I hope everyone got a chance to finish their holiday shopping and I pray the festivities to come are filled with joy, love and fun.

But, before we indulge in tons of egg nog and endless parties, let’s get into some of our favorite celebrity looks of the week!

1) Zoey Deutch in Balmain

Zoey Deutch took to the Los Angeles premiere of Why Him in a gilded sequin top and a draped skirt from Balmain‘s Spring 2017 collection. The actress’s eye-catching frock features a towering slit, a relaxed fit and a banded waist. She also accessorized with matching pointed pumps, a sleek ‘do and soft makeup. Hot!

2) First Lady Michelle Obama in Preen

Earlier this week, the world tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey sit down with First Lady Michelle Obama in her final interview before leaving The White House. In a bittersweet and soul-stirring primetime special simply entitled First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House, the iconic style maven discussed her future endeavors, raising her daughters in the public eye and the impact she has made on our society over the past eight years. The First Lady also donned Preen‘s ‘Aubrey’ dress which boasts contrasting stripes and floral prints, semi-sheer sleeves and an eclectic aesthetic. If you missed the interview, you’ve got to check it out! It’s beyond enlightening.

3) Jennifer Lopez in New York City

Jennifer Lopez glammed it up for a quick shopping trip at Barney’s New York in an exquisite fur-trimmed coat, black jeans, an effortless top knot and bomb Christian Louboutin heeled booties. While the superstar attempted to fly under the radar (with mirrored aviator sunnies on deck), it was evident that, even on Jenny’s off days, she still slays!

4) Cardi B in Fashion Nova

Reality starlet and Instagram phenom Cardi B flashed a little leg in a plunging, velvet gown from her favorite brand Fashion Nova. The Love and Hip Hop: New York fave paired her sultry dress with black ankle strap sandals, a diamond choker and dramatic curls. It’s been amazing watching Cardi’s style evolve! Ever since her small screen debut, she’s been on the come up and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for 2017. Werk it!

5) Olivia Culpo in C&C California and House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

When it comes to memorable and noteworthy looks, Olivia Culpo is no stranger to turning heads! The actress and model recently hit the streets of Los Angeles clad in a $198 House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Gold Jodie Jacket, a $115 C&C California Black ‘Viona’ Slip Dress and jaw-dropping strappy heeled sandals. The simplicity of this ensemble is every bit of inspiring and, with such dynamic seperates, the showcased pieces can be worn in a variety of ways. Olivia always gets it right!

6) Janelle Monae in Bally

Our girl Janelle Monae kept it cute and playful for her recent appearance at AOL Build’s Live Chat for her groundbreaking film Hidden Figures. For the occasion, the bubbly style maven uplifted a black and white graphic print shift dress by Bally, black leggings and studded Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps. Janelle’s style remains so vibrant and unexpected, she’s just an overall sartorial delight. And, who can rock this classic color combo better than she can?

7) Viola Davis in Cinq a Sept

And, closing out our nominees for Look of the Week, we have How To Get Away with Murder‘s leading lady Viola Davis! The iconic actress was on hand for a New York City screening of her new film Fences wearing a chic Cinq a Sept Black ‘Leonella’ Gown that includes a one-shoulder feature, satin magenta side detailing and a clean silhouette. The stunning beauty also wore soft curls and flawless makeup. Yes!

Thoughts on the contenders?

Look of the Week: Which fashionista takes the crown? Viola Davis in Cinq a Sept Janelle Monae in Bally Olivia Culpo in C&C California and House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve First Lady Michelle Obama in Preen Zoey Deutch in Balmain Jennifer Lopez in New York City Cardi B in Fashion Nova pollcode.com free polls